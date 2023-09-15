Learning more about the September Craft-A-Thon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Create In Us Art Studio opened six years ago with a mission to bring creativity to the Charlotte community.

The art studio and retail makers market is owned by three women. Its studio name is taken from Psalm 51:10 and its owners believe in creativity, Christ and community.

Vicki Whitmoyer, one of the studio owners, and Stacey Vincent, owner and maker of Cards by Stacey, stopped by to talk about the September Craft-A-Thon.

