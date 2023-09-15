Making pork pipian with Que Fresa Que Fresa was recently named one of the top 25 hot and new LatinX restaurants in the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, and we kicked it off with a treat.

Chef Juan J. Romero of Que Fresa came into the QC Kitchen and whipped up his pork pipian dish.

The restaurant was recently named one of the top 25 hot and new LatinX restaurants in the country.

Be sure to watch our segment above to see how the dish turned out.

Related: Learning the proper way to sauce chicken wings with Duckworth’s Grill

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.