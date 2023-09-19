Keeping up with trending hairstyles this fall A master hairstylist from Therapy Hair Salon discussed some trends this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is almost here, and for many people, it brings a completely different wardrobe.

For those looking to spice their look up a bit this fall, Olivia Tatti, master hairstylist at Therapy Hair Salon, joined the show to discuss some trending hairstyles for the upcoming season.

Among the popular colors this year are lived-in blonde, which gives a beachy, dirty blonde appearance, as well as cowboy copper, which can range from a rich, coppery brown color to strawberry blonde.

Bob and butterfly haircuts are also trending right now.

