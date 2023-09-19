Leatherman Lane Farm preparing for ‘Horse Lovers Day’ to raise money for cancer patients Every dollar made from the event goes to Go Jen Go, which helps local women facing breast cancer.

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a place in Concord where like-minded lovers of horses gather. It is called Leatherman Lane Farm and is the passion project of one woman.

The farm is a private boarding and training facility, but once a year it is opened to the public for a very good cause.

“Horse Lovers Day” as it called, features shopping, eating, drinking, music and of course, an opportunity to ride a horse.

Every dollar made from the event goes to Go Jen Go, which helps local women facing breast cancer pay their household bills. There will also be a mobile ultrasound van on-site for screening.

The first year the event was held, the farm raised $1,000. The second, it raised about $6,500. This year, organizers hope to raise $15,000.

This year’s Horse Lovers Day will happen on Oct. 7. Those wishing to help with the cause can do so in part by bidding on items up for auction here.

