Making DIY pirate hooks for ‘Talk Like A Pirate Day’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National “Talk Like A Pirate Day” and to celebrate, we made “arrghhh” own pirate hooks.
The supply list is basic, only requiring scissors, a paper/plastic cup and some tin foil.
Once the supplies are gathered, simply follow the instructions below:
- Tear off a sheet of foil place the cup in the middle
- Cover the cup with the foil by folding all the foil into the inside if the cup
- Punch a hole in the bottom of the cup with scissors
- Take another piece of foil into a long piece
- Squish it up so it’s long and skinny
- Bend into a hook
- Stuff it in the hole, far enough down that you have a handle
