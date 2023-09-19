Making DIY pirate hooks for ‘Talk Like A Pirate Day’ The supply list is basic, only requiring scissors, a paper/plastic cup and some tin foil.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National “Talk Like A Pirate Day” and to celebrate, we made “arrghhh” own pirate hooks.

Once the supplies are gathered, simply follow the instructions below:

Tear off a sheet of foil place the cup in the middle

Cover the cup with the foil by folding all the foil into the inside if the cup

Punch a hole in the bottom of the cup with scissors

Take another piece of foil into a long piece

Squish it up so it’s long and skinny

Bend into a hook

Stuff it in the hole, far enough down that you have a handle

