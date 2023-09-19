Schiele Museum gearing up to host the Autumn Festival this weekend The festival will include games, crafts, activities and more.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QC Life) - The Schiele Museum is hosting its Autumn Festival this weekend in Gastonia.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, will feature carnival-type games, family-friendly crafts and activities such hayrides, gem mining and a pumpkin pie eating contest.

Pumpkin Patch programs will also be held throughout the day, giving participants an opportunity to discover the mystery and history of pumpkins, as well as offer a chance to take a pumpkin home.

Admission to the festival is just $6 and includes access to the farm and nature trail.

Vanesa Chavez, outdoor educational specialist, joined the show to share more about the event.

