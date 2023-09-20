Festival of India returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend The festival offers a glimpse of Indian culture, featuring vendors, exhibits, yoga and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 27th Festival of India is returning to Charlotte this weekend.

Dr. Jigisha Shah and Tejal Kothari, both of whom play important roles in putting the festival on, joined the show to talk about what attendees can expect.

The festival offers a small glimpse of Indian culture, featuring vendors, activities, exhibits, yoga and more.

This year’s special exhibit depicts traditional Indian weddings, which are well known for their extravagant splendor and opulent celebrations, captivating the senses and leaving an indelible impression.

An area specifically for kids will also be set up.

Tickets to the festival, which runs from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday at the Belk Theater, are $6 for adults and free for children.

