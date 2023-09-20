Making pumpkin bread with Wheatberry Bakeshop

0915_QCKitchen_WBTV The owner of Wheatberry Bakeshop shared her delicious pumpkin bread recipe. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The official start of fall is coming up this weekend, and we’re celebrating the upcoming season with a tasty treat.

Haley Woodard, owner of Wheatberry Bakeshop, came by the QC Kitchen to whip up some delicious pumpkin bread.

You can try it yourself by following the recipe below:

Ingredients:

All Purpose Flour 1 ½ cups

Cinnamon 1 tsp

Kosher salt 2 tsp

Ground Ginger 1 tsp

Baking powder ½ tsp

Baking soda ½ tsp

Nutmeg ¼ tsp

2 eggs

Pumpkin puree 10 oz

Sugar 2 cups

Olive Oil 1 ½ cups

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift all dry ingredients (except for sugar) together. Combine sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree and oil in a mixer or bowl and mix until combined. Add in the sifted ingredients and gently fold together until a smooth batter is formed. Add batter to a loaf pan lined with parchment and sprayed with cooking spray. Top the loaf with pumpkin seeds and raw turbinado sugar (optional). Bake for 20 minutes, rotate, then bake for another 25-30 minutes. The loaf should have risen and when poked springs back.

