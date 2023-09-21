New show ‘Buddy Games’ comes to CBS

CBS Original Buddy Games airs tonight at 9pm ET QC Life’s Mary King talks to host and creator Josh Duhamel about his new game show, Buddy Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you know what it’s like to have friendships put to the test, you may want to check out a new game show airing on CBS this fall.

Buddy Games unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends who met at various stages of their lives at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure.

Friendships will be rekindled and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition.

The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course, bragging rights.

QC Life’s Mary King talks to host, creator, and executive producer Josh Duhamel about his new show airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

