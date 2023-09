Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming pampers your pups QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got a look inside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new doggie paradise in the neighborhood of Plaza Midwood will have your four-legged friends begging to go.

Newly opened Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming welcomes all snuggly wet noses and wagging tales to get pampered and enjoy a gourmet treat.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got a look inside.

You may also like: Tips to coordinate outfits for this year’s fall family pictures

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.