Immerse yourself in fall with candle-making workshops QC Life talks with Tanisha Burke, owner and candle Maker of Malaysian Lights Candles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for activities to get in the mood for fall, Malaysian Lights Candles has two classes to help bring the scent of the season to your home.

On Oct. 6 and Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Rock Hill candle company will hold two candle workshops. The Oct. 6 workshop will be a candle-making and flower arrangement class with a signature fall-inspired drink, while the Oct. 26 workshop will be a 3D pumpkin candle workshop. All supplies will be included.

Both sessions will take place at The Mercantile, located at 153 East White St. in Rock Hill.

Our QC Morning’s Kristen Miranda worked with Tanisha Burke, owner of Malaysian Lights Candles, to create their own fall candles.

