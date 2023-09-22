Potters Market at the Mint to showcase NC’s top potters

Mint Museum Potters Market to showcase NC’s top potters The largest pottery sale in the state returns this Saturday, September 23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - More than 50 of the top pottery and ceramic artists in North Carolina are going to be in Charlotte Saturday for the Potters Market at the Mint, the largest pottery sale in the state.

Whether you are an experienced collector or new to the art form, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The event will be held on Sept. 23, from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets for the market are $20, which will also include free admission to the Mint Museum. There will be free entry for children under eight years of age.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres talked to Kait Marley, chair of Potters Market, and senior curator at the Mint Museum, Brian Gallagher.

Mint Museum Potters Market to showcase NC’s top potters(2) Jorge Andres talks to Julie Wiggins, owner of Julie Wiggins Pottery

We also got a sneak peek this morning of the Walter Scott Lenox and American Belleek exhibition and talked to Julie Wiggins, owner of Julie Wiggins Pottery, and last year’s “2022 Best in Show.”

