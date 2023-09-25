Carolina natives show off their moves at the NC Dance Festival The festival will take place at Goodyear Arts on Oct. 6 through Oct. 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NC Dance Festival, presented by Greensboro-based Dance Project, will be in Charlotte as part of its statewide season.

The festival will take place at Goodyear Arts on Oct. 6 through Oct. 7.

It brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography to audiences and students across the state. Their goal is to bring audiences up close and personal experiences with dance and present work that is innovative, of great quality and really speaks to people and to the current moment.

One of the performances, an excerpt of “enVision: Sensory beyond Sight” by ShaLeigh Dance Works, provides a particularly special experience for the audience. This work was developed with and for individuals who are low-vision and blind, and the performance invites the sighted audience to experience the show blindfolded and for a few audience members to join the experience onstage.

Our QC@3 team met with Matt Olin from Charlotte is Creative and DJ Robinson of ShaLeigh Dance Works to talk about the experience of creating and performing the work, and what makes it so special.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

You may also like: The Witches’ Brew gives customers a ‘Harry Potter’-themed experience

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.