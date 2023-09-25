Celebrating National Quesadilla Day with Homestyle Kitchn

September 25th is National Quesadilla Day Local restaurant Homestyle Kitchn celebrates one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes during Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Hispanic Heritage Month being underway since Sept. 15, Monday celebrates one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes.

To celebrate National Quesadilla Day, Homestyle Kitchn has a unique spin on the classic food for the local community.

QC Life’s Mary King talked to Ralston McKenzie, co-owner and chef at Homestyle Kitchn, about their restaurant and how to make their famous oxtail quesadillas

Describing their menu as “comfort food with a Jamaican twist,” Homestyle Kitchn is in the process of relocating to inside XOXO Lounge inside Encore Nightclub – reopening in early October.

You may also like: Visiting El Puro Cuban Restaurant ahead of the Hispanic Heritage Festival

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.