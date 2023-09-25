Charlotte legends highlight the 5th Annual Mugsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic Charlotte legends take their competition to the green for charitable causes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Hornets legend Mugsy Bogues has put away basketballs for a different kind of shot.

The Fifth Annual Muggsy Bougues Celebrity Golf Classic took place Monday at The Club at Longview just south of the Queen City.

The event featured other prominent Charlotte names such as Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart and Hornets legend Dell Curry. The tournament was formed through the Mugsy Bogues Family Foundation with charitable goals.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres took to the green to interview celebrities, organizers and Muggsy Bogues himself at the event.

