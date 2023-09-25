Yoga in the Park open to all levels through the beginning of fall Belmont Yoga opened in February 2021 and is located in downtown Belmont.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If life is becoming a little stressful, there may be a solution to ease your anxieties for the upcoming fall season.

Saturday Yoga in the Park is held in Stowe Park in downtown Belmont at 9 a.m. on select Saturdays through the end of October.

The owners of Belmont Yoga have partnered with the city of Belmont to host an all-level flow class open to all. Those interested in attending can sign up on their website.

Owner Michelle LoSardo dropped by to tell us more about the benefits of yoga.

