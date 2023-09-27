The Big Toast aims to help at-risk children in the Charlotte area Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas looks to uplift the Charlotte youth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the most important responsibilities to have is strengthening the community through our children. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina (BBBSCC) is an organization that continues to work on serving kids around the QC to find mentors and build relationships to help them build a strong future.

The program’s Road to 100k campaign has begun, with the goal of mentoring kids to steer them on the right path. The campaign will run through September and culminate at BBBSCC’s annual fundraiser, The Big Toast, on Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at The Collector’s Room at 2122 Freedom Drive. The organization will also honor NBA Legend Muggsy Bogues, Associate Pastor of Dilworth Church Cade Barefoot, and Atrium Health during the event.

Joining the QC@3 team is Kalishia Mitchell, the Vice President of Advancement at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas to tell us more about this charity event for at-risk children.

