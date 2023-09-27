Human Society of York County hosts its 14th annual Christmas Store

Human Society of York County hosts their 14th annual Christmas Store Proceeds will go to the animals at the Humane Society as they find new homes during the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes the gift of giving.

The Human Society of York County will be starting their giving this week, as the organization starts its 14th annual Christmas Store on Sept. 29.

The store is all-volunteer, meaning all proceeds will go to the homeless animals at the HSYC.

Located at 232 Main St. in Fort Mill, S.C., the pop-up store will be open seven days a week from Sept. 29 through Dec. 27. There will also be a forest of Christmas trees for sale along with Reese, Santa’s angels snowman Christmas dishes, Christmas pet items, ornaments, and more.

This year, the store will also double as a Halloween boutique that will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31. It will filled with spooky gifts from electronic items to costumes.

Visit their Facebook or Instagram for more information on the store.

Our QC@3 team talked to Elaine Siegel of the Humane Society to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.