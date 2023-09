Just A$k Jill: What to do when student loans payments resume Analyst Jill Schlesinger talks about what’s to come once payments resume in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - October is almost here, and if you have federal student loans you’ll have to start paying those back.

Due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule President Biden’s student-debt relief plan, payments are set to begin on October 1.

CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Mary King on this week’s Just AsK Jill to help us prepare.

