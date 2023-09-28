Celebrating North Carolina Day in the QC Kitchen

Celebrating North Carolina Day with QC Kitchen Chef Monica Smith talks to our Kristin Miranda about how to prepare meals with our state food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday is National North Carolina Day!

And what better way to celebrate than by having one of our state foods, sweet potatoes?

Chef Monica is here this morning to help Kristen Miranda with cooking sweet potato and mushroom tortillas.

Some additional facts about our state food:

NC is the top state in sweet potato production.

There are round 350 commercial sweet potato farmers in the Tar Heel State

North Carolina produced 1.8 billion pounds of sweet potatoes in 2021 – roughly 64% of all production in the US

