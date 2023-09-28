Mad About Modern Home Tour takes Charlotte back to the future! The Mad About Modern Home Tour on Saturday, September 30 will celebrate some of the best of Charlotte’s architecture and design

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Isn’t it fun to just look at houses online sometimes? To see what you like, what you don’t like, or what you wish you could afford?

This weekend you can actually check out several homes as part of the Charlotte Museum of History’s Mad About Modern Home Tour. The 12th annual tour starts on Saturday, September 30 from 10 am to 4 pm. This year’s tour features seven spaces for in-person viewing including five homes.

And there’s something new this year.

The Mad About Modern Tour will also feature a vintage car show at the Museum of History.

Our QC Life correspondent Jorge Andres talked to museum representative Lauren Wallace at one of the viewable houses, as well as talked with a few of the owners about their classic cars.

