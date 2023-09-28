New drug may help treat cervical cancer There may soon be new treatment options for those fighting cervical cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cervical cancer, though it isn’t discussed much in comparison to other cancers, affects thousands of women. It also affects hundreds of thousands more people living with their loved ones fighting through it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11,500 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die from this cancer each year in the United States.

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda talked with Dr. Erin Crane of Atrium Health Levine Cancer to learn about a new treatment option for those fighting cervical cancer.

