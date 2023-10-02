Confluence Carolinas brings together musical talent from across the QC An all-access pass to Confluence is $75, while music only is $35.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the end of the pandemic, many events are starting to gain their footing across the country.

Here in the Carolinas, one music conference that felt the brunt of the pandemic returns after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Confluence Carolinas is a two-day music industry conference and festival taking place in Charlotte from Oct. 18 through Oct. 19. Produced by Music Everywhere CLT and Charlotte Center City Partners, the event is a music industry conference and festival for artists, fans and industry professionals alike.

During the day, more than 40 music industry experts from up and down the East Coast will share insights and knowledge at the conference. The conferences will take place at AvidXchange Music Factory inside four different venues.

At night, more than 40 artists and bands from across the Carolinas will showcase their talents in nine different independent Charlotte venues over the course of the two days.

Our QC@3 team talked with Rick Thurmond, chief marketing officer of Charlotte Center City Partners and executive producer of Confluence Carolinas.

