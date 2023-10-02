How to enjoy coffee and save money! While we all love that energizing cup, it’s no secret that a daily coffee can take a toll on our money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday was National Coffee Day!

But if you’re pulling through the drive-through or heading to a café for a caffeine fix, it could also be weighing heavy on your wallet.

While we all love that energizing cup, it’s no secret that a daily coffee can take a toll on our money. That’s why our QC@3 team brought in Tony Jackson, the Real Money Coach, to watch out for our wallets and share five tips on enjoying your favorite cup of coffee without breaking the bank.

1. Brew at Home

One of the simplest and most effective ways to save money on coffee is by brewing it at home. Invest in a good coffee maker and high-quality beans. Not only will you save on daily coffee shop expenses, but you’ll also have the joy of crafting your perfect cup every morning.

2. Buy in Bulk

Consider purchasing your coffee beans in bulk. Many coffee shops and grocery stores offer discounts for larger quantities. Not only does this save you money in the long run, but it also ensures you never run out of your favorite brew unexpectedly.

3. Explore Store Brands

Don’t shy away from trying store-brand coffee. Often, these are more affordable than well-known brands, and many people find them just as satisfying. Experiment with different options until you find one that matches your taste preferences.

4. Loyalty Programs

Take advantage of loyalty programs if you’re still drawn to your local coffee shop. Many establishments offer rewards for frequent customers, ranging from discounts to free drinks. Joining these programs can add up to significant savings over time.

5. Reusable Cups

Invest in a reusable coffee cup. Many coffee shops offer discounts to customers who bring their cups. Plus, it’s an environmentally friendly choice.

