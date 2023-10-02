New festival makes its debut in Belmont Marshall Tucker Band fans headed to downtown Belmont in droves this past weekend for something brand new.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Marshall Tucker Band fans headed to downtown Belmont in droves this past weekend for something brand new.

The band gave the first performance at the inaugural annual fall Soundtracks Music Festival. Other performers included Ben Chapman and Today’s Yesterday Band.

The Downtown Belmont Development Association and partner CaroMont Health will be utilizing the Soundtracks Music Festival as a platform to raise awareness and money for cancer services in the community.

On QC@3, the crew was able to see the stage going up in the upper field of Stowe Park.

