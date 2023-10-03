Celebrating the spooky season at SCarowinds Jorge Andres goes to Carowinds to learn about The Great Pumpkin Fest and SCarowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is almost here!

While there’s plenty of fright to be had, there are also some fun, kid-friendly events as well.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is a family-friendly experience being held throughout the month of October as a celebration of the fall season. This year will feature Linus’ Pumpkin Patch, a pumpkin patch tailored for young visitors and filled with the season’s Halloween-inspired food and beverages.

Also, if you’ve been in the Carolinas for a few years, you might have heard about SCarowinds, the Carolinas’ premier Halloween event.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres went to Carowinds to learn about The Great Pumpkin Fest.

Jorge Andres also dived into the eerie world of SCarowinds, experiencing a monster transformation and enrolling in Scare School.

