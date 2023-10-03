New docuseries digs into famous FBI cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re a fan of true crime, a new show on CBS is set to premiere that covers some of the country’s most infamous cases.

FBI TRUE, a docuseries premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. on WBTV, takes a look at some of the biggest cases in FBI history.

Special agents sit down to talk about the cases they worked on, and the quick decisions they were forced to make.

Cases covered in the series include the Boston Marathon bombing on its 10th anniversary, the Golden State Killer, the siege at Waco, Texas on its 30th anniversary, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Benghazi terrorist attack and many more.

Craig Turk and Anne Beagan, the producers of FBI TRUE, joined QC Morning on Tuesday to talk about the show.

