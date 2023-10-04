2023 Biketoberfest to take a ride through Uptown Charlotte’s 2023 Biketoberfest begins Oct. 22 at the Triple C Brewing Company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Getting out and enjoying the city with your friends and family ... on your bikes!

The active outdoor festival spans across the city through South End, Uptown and NoDa. Though it’s nice to ride with other bikers, participants will be provided with passports and a map to explore the area at their own pace. You can choose to walk, bike or use transit if you need a break.

This year, the event invites the running community to join the fun by running the short route, which is about six-and-a-half miles. Along the way, you will discover new places, support local businesses and collect stamps in your passport as proof of your journey.

The event concludes with an after-party at Triple C Brewing, where you can exchange your stamps for raffle tickets and win exciting prizes. The after-party features vendors, food, live music, and a limited-release Biketoberfest beer.

You can click here to register for the event.

Our QC Life team interviewed Urban Design Specialist Eric Zaverl about the bike fest of the season.

