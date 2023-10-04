Creating a classic cinnamon roll for National Cinnamon Roll Day One bakery you can check out to celebrate specializes in small-batch cinnamon buns and it’s right here in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This popular dessert is being celebrated Wednesday as one of America’s delicacies.

On QC@3 our team talked to Jay Byrd and Maria Caceres, bakers and owners of Bun Appetit! The two stopped in the QC Kitchen to give knowledge about one of their classic creations - the cream cheese frosted cinnamon roll.

Bun Appetit is proud to be part of the local farmers market community.

You can visit them at the Matthews Community Farmers Market, Davidson Farmers Market, and Uptown Farmers Market at specific times found here.

