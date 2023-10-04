Theatre Charlotte’s Annual Broadway Ball balances art, philanthropy Be sure to check out the Broadway Ball on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Midtown Ballroom and Dressler’s Restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A staple in the Charlotte area is making theatre accessible to everyone in the community.

The volunteer-based Theatre Charlotte is getting ready for its 96th season. The long-running theatre invites locals to participate in its annual fundraiser, The Broadway Ball.

Featuring local performers showcasing songs from shows the theatre hopes to produce in the future, the event highlights the artistry found in the Charlotte area.

Dancing and showings at Midtown Ballroom and dinner at Dressler’s are portions of the event taking place right in the heart of the city.

Joining the QC@3 team is Scot PJ MacDonald, managing director of Theatre Charlotte, to talk about the artistic vision of the fundraising event.

