Before the U.S. Open returns to the Carolinas next year, another golf tournament is set to take place, with a different look.

The 2023 US Disc Golf Tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Winthrop University Disc Golf Course. Wednesday will mark the tournament’s start, with a concert and introduction ceremony taking place later in the afternoon.

The annual disc golf tournament features the nation’s best disc golfers, including a few local competitors making their case as champions.

Winthrop University’s disc golf course has been the site of the USDGC since its premiere in 1999.

The US Disc Golf National Championship kicks off in Rock Hill Jorge Andres of QC Life practices his form in preparation of the event

Since the championship kicks off Thursday, players spent Wednesday practicing and getting comfortable on the course.

Our QC Life’s Jorge Andres went to Rock Hill to see the pre-festival work for himself in preparation for the annual tournament.

