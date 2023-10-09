Charlotte is Creative hosts panel for aspiring creatives The Creative Power Panel featuring Grantmakers is set to take place Oct. 16 at Wray Ward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Creatives look to help other creatives further their dreams in the Queen City. The Creative Power Panel featuring Grantmakers is set to take place Oct. 16 at Wray Ward.

Charlotte is Creative is assembling an expert panel of grantmakers to share their insights and answer your questions on what they’re looking for in excellent grant applications. After a panel discussion, you can dive into three rounds of intimate breakout rooms where you can ask your questions directly to the experts.

National Endowment of the Arts, NC Arts Council, City of Charlotte, Women’s Impact Fund, Arts & Science Council are just some of the representatives scheduled to attend the panel.

Admission is free, but space is limited.

The men behind Charlotte is Creative are always working in the community to help the art scene grow. The QC Life crew talked to Tim Miner of Charlotte is Creative about the event.

