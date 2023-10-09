Charlotte Students go hands-on with NASCAR STEAM Expo The event lets young kids learn about the science behind driving and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Race weekend brought a lot of excitement to the Charlotte and surrounding area this past week. The Bank of America Roval 400 was held on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR kicked off the weekend in style with Fan Friday, featuring the Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest. Part of Fan Day is STEAM Expo, where thousands of Charlotte Mecklenburg Students learned how math and science go hand-in-hand with racing.

The event was full of hands-on activities for K-12th grade in robotics, engineering, aerodynamics, traction and friction, technology and more.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres went to Charlotte Motor Speedway to get a look at the event.

Charlotte Students go hands-on with NASCAR STEAM Expo Jorge Andres interviews some of the young participants of the event.

Jorge Andres also had the opportunity to interview some of the kids that went to the, and what their favorite things about racing were before the Roval 400.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.