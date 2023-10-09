Free SouthPark workout session held over the weekend

The one-hour workout blended bootcamp, cardio dance and yoga.

Free Southpark workout session takes place Oct. 6 The workout will help women sweat and socialize for free

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Folks from around the area grabbed a yoga mat and got a workout this past weekend.

The Fashionably Fitness Wellness Event happened on Friday morning, led by Charlotte fitness coaches Celia Smart and Leah Vasquez.

The one-hour workout blended bootcamp, cardio dance and yoga, while letting participants socialize and get to know one another.

The event was for women of all ages and fitness levels.

QC Life talked to Smart and Vasquez about the event.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.