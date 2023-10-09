Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway The iconic vehicle made its way to the Speedway for the Roval 400.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For those who got a chance to stop by Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend, they may have seen the iconic The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

The crew made a stop in the fan zone today and was there both Saturday and Sunday.

The iconic ride started back in 1936, with the idea behind it to boost marketing for the sale of hot dogs.

While the Weinermobile has gone through visual changes over the years, one thing remains the same: people of every generation enjoy seeing it.

