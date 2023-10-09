Project Pink provided free mammograms to uninsured women

Project Pink providing free mammograms to uninsured women The organization is doing its part during Brest Cancer Awareness Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every year, the month is used to help bring awareness to the symptoms, support for the people fighting through it, and the importance of getting yearly mammograms.

However, for a lot of women who are uninsured or underinsured, the cost is just too much.

Project Pink and Charlotte Radiology are organizations that are looking to fix that.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks talked about the effort in getting women the proper resources for mammograms and help to spread awareness.

