Rescue Ranch hosting ‘Dogtoberfest’ for the third year

Rescue Ranch hosting Dogtoberfest for the 3rd year The dog-friendly event will be Saturday, Oct. 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’ve got Halloween costumes picked out for you or the kids, but what about your dog?

From costumes to trick or treating, you can get your pup in the Halloween spirit this weekend with the third-annual Dogtoberfest. The festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The dog-friendly event will have food and costumes for our furry friends, including a raffle with prizes worth as much as $600.

In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000-square foot playground.

Admission is $5 per person, while children under 1, and dogs get in free. The event requires all dogs to be kept on leashes and to be fully vaccinated.

The event will be held in Statesville, at 1424 Turnersburg Highway.

Leslie Smith of Rescue Ranch talked to QC Life’s Jorge Andres, and she brought some friends as well.

For more information on Dogtoberfest at the ranch and to register, visit rescueranch.com.

