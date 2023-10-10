Niner Nation Week kicks off at UNC Charlotte this week Events will be held throughout the week, with the homecoming game being held Oct. 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you see more green around the Queen City, it’s not a coincidence.

Monday marked the start of UNC Charlotte’s Niner Nation Week. The annual week celebrates the city’s largest school, with events for students, alumni and residents of Charlotte.

This will be the third year of Niner Nation Week. With nearly 85,000 Charlotte alumni in the region, the week is all about showing Niner pride and celebrating everything the university has accomplished since its founding in 1946.

Events will be hosted throughout the week from Uptown and South End to University City and beyond. Some featured events are the Uptown Celebration on Oct. 11 at noon, a Niner-owned businesses scavenger hunt during the week, and numerous social events throughout the week.

The week culminates with the homecoming football game on Oct. 14 against Navy. Other traditional homecoming activities such as the 49er Alumni Tailgate and the Black Alumni Chapter Sneaker Ball will also take place.

Our QC@3 team talked with Charlotte alumna Ohavia Philips at the start of this week’s festivities.

