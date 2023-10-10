Taking a look at trending handbag styles for fall

QC Life celebrates National Handbag Day with some of the season’s most fashionable styles National Handbag Day with QC Life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you call it a purse, pocketbook, clutch, or something else - it’s time to celebrate!

It’s National Handbag Day, so our QC Life team wanted to see what bags are on trend this fall.

You can find an assortment of handbag styles at the local Clothes Mentor, located in Charlotte and Rock Hill.

The store sells gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for up to 70% off the original retail price.

The crew brought in Savannah Morris, the store manager for Clothes Mentor to talk about a few different styles to try out for the fall.

