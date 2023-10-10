The Talk returns for its 14th season The popular talk show begins its newest season after the months-long writers strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the writer’s strike over after a 5-month holdout, TV networks are starting to bring some of our favorite shows back. First, it was the late-night shows, now it’s the talk shows!

This will be the premiere week for season 14 of the popular daytime show, The Talk! The show features discussion on current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, and family.

After such a long break, the crew has some big things in store this week.

Hosts of the show Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila join the QC Life crew to talk about what to expect in the return of the popular daytime show.

