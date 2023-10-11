Celebrating National Apple Week with The Public House

Our QC life team tried out the local bar’s apple cocktail.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve been enjoying those fall temperatures outside, and some parts of the state are even seeing the leaves change colors.

But you know what goes perfectly on those fall days - a nice cocktail. The Public House is the spot for an enjoyable day out with friends. The local bar carries 46 beer taps, rotating beers, whiskeys and cocktails, plus a menu of small plate options.

QC Life is continuing Apple Week in the QC Kitchen with some help from Russ Johnson, a mixologist at The Public House.

We made two cocktails with the help of the local mixologist.

How Bout Them Apples:

  • 2oz Muddy River Spiced Rum
  • 1/4oz Frangelico
  • 3 dashes Chocolate bitters

Add all ingredients to a mixing jar filled with ice. Stir until contents are cold (90 secs or so). Strain ingredients into tall Collins glass filled with ice. Add sparkling water.

Chimayó:

  • 2oz Reposado Tequlia
  • 1/4 oz Crème de Casis
  • 1 1/2 oz Apple Cider
  • Squeeze of lemon

Shake with ice in tin. Statin over king cube in rocks glass. Apple for garnish.

