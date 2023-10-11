Junior Achievement hosts the Charlotte Parent School Fair The nonprofit looks to help with resources and information on schools in the Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Picking the right school for your child can be difficult: Should they go to public school or private school, where will they get the best education?

This weekend, you can learn about several area schools at the Charlotte Parent School Fair. The fair will take place October 14 at Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas.

The event will be free to attend, running 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with information to help parents learn about public and private pre-K through 12 schools in the Charlotte area.

In preparation for the event, QC Life brought in Casey Wilson, the event planner for Charlotte Parent, along with Timeka Ruffin with CFNC and NC 529, to answer some questions about what to expect and how NC529 is involved.

