Making pumpkin coffee cake croissants with Honeybear Bake Shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our week of fall, pumpkin-themed treats continues with some delicious pumpkin coffee cake croissants.

Chef Hannah Neville of Honeybear Bake Shop joined the show to make the dessert.

Her recipe for the sweet treat is below.

Ingredients:

6 Homemade/Store Bought Croissants

1 Batch Pumpkin Cookie Dough (see below)

1 Batch Coffee Cake Crumble (see below)

1 Batch Brown Sugar Spiced Simple Syrup (see below)

Assembly:

Cut the croissants in half lengthwise. Soak both sides with the brown sugar spiced simple syrup. You may have extra syrup…add to your coffee its DELICIOUS! On the bottom half of the croissant add a medium amount of pumpkin cookie dough. Repeat on the top half of the croissant. Top the top half of the croissant into the crumble and make sure it sticks. Assemble the croissants back together and bake at 325 for 16 minutes. Allow to cool and top with a dusting of powdered sugar! YUM!

Elements:

Pumpkin cookie dough:

Ingredients:



8 ounces (2 sticks unsalted butter)





100 grams granulated sugar





50 grams brown sugar





120 grams pumpkin puree





2 egg yoks





405 grams all purpose flour





1 Tablespoon Pumpkin Pie spice





2 teaspoons baking soda





2 teaspoons salt



Directions:



Mix butter, sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add pumpkin puree and egg yolks. Mix until combined and make sure you scrape the bottom of the bowl. Add the flour and mix until combined. Set it aside until needed.

Coffee cake crumble:

Ingredients:



5 ounces all purpose flour





5.28 ounces sugar





4 ounces unsalted butter, cubed at room temperature





2 teaspoons cinnamon



Directions:



In a Kitchen Aid mixer with a paddle attachment combine flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Mix until small pea sizes form. Be careful not to overmix this. Set aside until needed.

Brown sugar spice simple syrup:

Ingredients:



4 ounces dark brown sugar





4 ounces water





1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice



Directions:



In a small pot bring all ingredients to a boil. Set aside allow to cool.

