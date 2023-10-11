Why are billionaire jackpots becoming more common? Wednesday’s $1.73 billion Powerball will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Not including the current Powerball jackpot, six of the last 10 lotto jackpots since 2021 have been record-breaking.

The largest Powerball in history took place just this past year, with Edwin Castro of California winning a total of $2.04 billion.

With Wednesday’s Powerball going up to $1.73 billion, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Since the Powerball drawing is tonight, QC Life wants to break down just how likely you are to win.

The odds of hitting that $1.73 billion jackpot...about 1 in 292.2 million. This means your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are better than winning the Megamillions jackpot whose odds are 1 in 302.5 million.

This is due to there being more possible number combinations in Megamillions...making it harder to win.

And your odds of winning SOMETHING in the Powerball...even if it’s just winning your money back...1 in 24.9.

The QC Life brought in Mark Henry of Alloy Wealth Management once again, to help us understand why over the last couple of years it seems like these jackpots are reaching these high jackpots a lot more often.

