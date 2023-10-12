Charlotte Checkers open their season this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a busy time in the QC sports world.
Football is underway, Charlotte FC is wrapping up its season soon, the Hornets are getting ready for their season to start and so are the Charlotte Checkers
The season gets underway Friday night with the season opener against the Walkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Thanks to @WBTV_News for coming out this morning and taking some goalie lessons from Mack Guzda! pic.twitter.com/4oGUUGu2Ef— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) October 12, 2023
QC Life’s Jorge Andres was out at Bojangles Coliseum to get us ready for the start of the Checkers’ season!
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.