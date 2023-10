Perfect for fall! How to make a pumpkin mousse Chef Rene Lopez with Salted Melon is showing us how to make a delectable pumpkin mousse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a delicious fall recipe that will satisfy that sweet tooth?

Chef Rene Lopez with Salted Melon is showing us how to make a delectable pumpkin mousse.

Here’s what you need to make it at home.

Ingredients:

32 oz marshmallow

8 oz butter

.32 oz pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.