Fixing back pain with The Joint Chiropractic Jorge Andres talks to the owner of The Joint Chiropractic for some tips about keeping a healthy spine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday, Oct. 16 is World Spine Day.

The day reminds us to keep our bodies, and backs, healthy at all ages.

An estimated one billion people suffer from spinal pain worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the condition for which the greatest number of people may benefit from rehabilitation.

For World Spine Day, QC Life is turning to pros for some tips.

Dr. Ahmed Migdadi, owner of the Joint Chiropractic, talked to our team about ways to keep a healthy spine.

The Joint of Ballantyne is hosting a wellness fair event including free chiropractic adjustment to new or existing patients, free massage, free food, live music and a lot of giveaways from vendors from across the Charlotte area.

The event is this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ballantyne location.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.