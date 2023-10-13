HEARTest Yard FitFest returns for its fourth year The event helps raise funds for children born with heart-disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In 2019, inspired by their son born with a congenital heart disease, Greg and Kara Olsen created the the HEARTest Yard FitFest to spread awareness and raise funds for other families going through similar challenges.

The event was held Oct. 12 at the Bank of America Stadium.

The HEARTest Yard FitFest has grown to be a cornerstone event in the Queen City combining fitness, fun and community engagement. This year marks the fourth anniversary of the event, that has consistently garnered support and participation from individuals and families across the region.

Greg Olsen, co-founder of R4R: The Greg Olsen Foundation, expressed his excitement, saying, “FitFest is not just an event; it’s a testament to the strength of our community. Over the years, we’ve witnessed incredible support that has translated into life-changing resources for children and families dealing with CHD [congenital heart disease]. We’re proud to celebrate four years of coming together for this important cause.”

Kara Olsen, also a co-founder, shared her sentiments, stating, “Our journey with The HEARTest Yard FitFest has been truly heartwarming. Seeing families, athletes and neighbors rally around these children inspires us to continue pushing for better outcomes. This event is a reflection of what can be achieved when a community stands united.”

After not being held due to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family-friendly event has been going strong for three straight years.

Joining our QC Life team is Lauren Melillo a longtime friend and supporter of the Olsens’ heart journey and Barre3 South Charlotte instructor to talk about the event.

