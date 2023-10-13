National Apple Week continues with Dinner Party Conversations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Apple season is wrapping up here in North Carolina. The QC Life team has been learning apple recipes all week, from easy pastries to make with the kids and an adult beverage perfect for the fall season.

But if you are still looking for some delicious ways to get rid of the rest of your apples, chef and host of Dinner Party Conversations Kartez Jones joined the show to teach the crew about making his brand of Apple Bacon Mac ‘n Cheese.

Dinner Party Conversations is an adult dinner and conversation event, catered to creating conversation after food and fellowship. After hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, decadent entrees and desserts, a fun conversation, usually about relationships, always follows.

Chef Jones discussed the importance of couples practicing the skill D.A.D.E. (daily attention, daily effort) to maintain relationship satisfaction.

You can apply for the upcoming dinner and upcoming brunches here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.