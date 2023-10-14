Charlotte is Creative helps celebrate I Love Yarn Day QC Life talks to Tim Miner and Delilah Eby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oct. 14 is I Love Yarn Day!

The Craft Yarn Council started I Love Yarn Day back in 2011. It’s celebrated on the second Saturday of October.

From knitting to weaving, crocheting to needlepoint, and even yarn bombing, there are many ways to celebrate.

On QC Life, the crew meets Tim Miner from Charlotte is Creative and Delilah Eby, a woman who started her own business after she taught herself how to knit, to teach something about the profession. The recent Chapel Hill graduate recently started Delilah Designs, her handcrafted knitwear brand.

As a self-taught knitwear designer, Delilah is passionate about evoking a sense of romantic whimsy in each garment she creates

